James M. Oates Sells 20,000 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,800.00.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.68. 666,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,173. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

