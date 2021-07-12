Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSE:JAMF) COO Sells $3,198,452.70 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSE:JAMF) COO John Strosahl sold 93,934 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,198,452.70.

John Strosahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, John Strosahl sold 1,300 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $48,217.00.

NYSE JAMF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,813. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

