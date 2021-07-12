Jane Huang Sells 2,040 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NYSE:BGNE) Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

BeiGene, Ltd. (NYSE:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.98, for a total transaction of $730,279.20.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,925 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.97, for a total transaction of $683,317.25.

BeiGene stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $331.12. 195,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,899. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $204.17 and a 12 month high of $388.97.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More: What is the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.