Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 731,840 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 731,840 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Sealed Air worth $520,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sealed Air by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $72,815,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 649,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $26,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE opened at $58.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.