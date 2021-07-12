Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223,073 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $665,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $62.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

