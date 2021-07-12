Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $377.07 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,993,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 693,287 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.73% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $377,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,735,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

