Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 840,677 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,677 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $363,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

AMD opened at $90.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

