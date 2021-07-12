Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in HP were worth $410,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $413,229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 394.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,210 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in HP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HP by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen increased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.