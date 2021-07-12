Jason Joseph Sells 1,071 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NYSE:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NYSE:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $101,745.00.

Jason Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38.

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $104,958.00.

Shares of BRKS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,210 shares.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

