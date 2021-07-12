JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

