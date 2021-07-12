Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Chemours in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chemours’ FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

NYSE CC opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $123,677,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in The Chemours during the first quarter worth $56,720,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Chemours by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 568,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $8,575,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

