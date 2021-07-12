Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.62. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

