John Constantine Sells 13,600 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 13,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $1,146,072.00.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 22,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $1,851,975.00.

XPEL stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.86. 1,807 shares of the stock were exchanged.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

