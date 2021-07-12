John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $409.60

John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 409.60 ($5.35) and last traded at GBX 399.80 ($5.22), with a volume of 22896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400.20 ($5.23).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut shares of John Laing Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get John Laing Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -29.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 388.77.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.