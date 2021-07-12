Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,633 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $163,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.17. 170,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,550,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

