Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $114,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $113,955.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $97,980.00.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $75.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.86 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $18,343,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Palomar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.