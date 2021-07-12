Jonathan Oringer Sells 28,378 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,026,334.86.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,276,680.05.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.28. 149,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.78. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. Truist raised their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,425,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 222,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 171,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 914.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 159,667 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

