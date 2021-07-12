Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,339 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.52, for a total transaction of $2,559,109.28. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MORN traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.33. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

