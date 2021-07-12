JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in News were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,803,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,613,000 after buying an additional 259,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,022,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,773,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of News by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of News by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 59,480 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of News stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.71. News Co. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

