JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.52. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

