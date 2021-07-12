JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST opened at $120.00 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $191.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

