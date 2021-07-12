JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UPST opened at $120.00 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $191.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.78.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
