JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 48,769 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 58.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,294 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 48,769 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,026,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 297.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,308 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 223,954 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,026 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $31,180,000 after acquiring an additional 208,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 703,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after acquiring an additional 172,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NEP opened at $75.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

