JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 50,911 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 286,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 65,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

