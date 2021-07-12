JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Target Price to GBX 205

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOC. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 201.25 ($2.63).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 161.80 ($2.11) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. The company has a market capitalization of £831.45 million and a PE ratio of 77.05. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 149.70 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.