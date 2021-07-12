Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TKAYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

TKAYY opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.