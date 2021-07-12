JustLiquidity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,776.00 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for about $28.24 or 0.00086253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $32,776.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00110296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00160941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,792.15 or 1.00162255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.37 or 0.00957173 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

