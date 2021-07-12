Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 111,266.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after buying an additional 177,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,221.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,031,923 shares of company stock worth $87,692,149. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $108.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.