Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Invests $74,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 669.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,068,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 929,935 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,553.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,774,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,951 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV opened at $52.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

