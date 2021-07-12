Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Plains GP by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 67,845 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Plains GP by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 85,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

PAGP stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.22. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

