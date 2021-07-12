Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 228,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145,307 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

KYN opened at $8.43 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

