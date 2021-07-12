Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 375,366 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 226,199 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 261,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 151,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $22,972,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 92.0% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 91,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $129.15 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $131.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.87.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

