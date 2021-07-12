Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 682 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLK. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.5% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 224,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 49,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 949.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 565.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 43,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLK opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

