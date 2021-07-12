Keep4r (KP4R) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.27 or 0.00012756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $360,409.67 and approximately $42,096.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Keep4r

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

