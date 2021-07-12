Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.