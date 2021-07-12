Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $103,000 in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,384 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of CSLT opened at $2.29 on Monday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $123,066.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $27,504.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,906.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723. Insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

