Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $384,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

