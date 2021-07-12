Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €242.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €195.71 ($230.25).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €213.80 ($251.53) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The business has a fifty day moving average of €210.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

