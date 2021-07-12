KeyCorp Comments on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

MSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $91.85 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,343,000 after acquiring an additional 146,163 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 53,023 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

