Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$37.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.50.

TSE KEY opened at C$33.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.81.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.8899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 680.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,839,682.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

