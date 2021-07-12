Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 368.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.67 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

