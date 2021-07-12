Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,467. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,600 shares of company stock worth $1,207,680. 13.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,135,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 243,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 217,317 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

