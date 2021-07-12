Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$77.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KL. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.05.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

TSE:KL traded up C$0.86 on Monday, hitting C$49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 46,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.38. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.88 million. Analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.