Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €56.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PHIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

