Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PHG. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

