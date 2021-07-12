K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $7.35 on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.70.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

