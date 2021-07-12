Kuai Token Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $24.58 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00922839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,391,099 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.