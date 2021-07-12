Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Purchased by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 108.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919,600 shares during the period. Kura Oncology comprises approximately 4.6% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Kura Oncology worth $104,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 133.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,480 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $21,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $11,354,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,669,000 after buying an additional 291,590 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on KURA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

