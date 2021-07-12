Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Reaches $1.75 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $206.59 or 0.00614998 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $103.56 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00116377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00162064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,556.50 or 0.99894034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.73 or 0.00966693 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

