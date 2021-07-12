Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Hits Market Cap of $299,543.15

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 193.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $299,543.15 and $31,125.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,646,311 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.