Lam Research Co. (NYSE:LRCX) CEO Sells $3,250,000.00 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NYSE:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lam Research alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00.

Lam Research stock traded up $12.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $625.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,409. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.